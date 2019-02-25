|
Elsie Ott
Flippin, Arkansas - Elsie Mae Johnson Ott, passed away at home with family on February 21, 2019 in Flippin, Arkansas at age 94. Elsie was born November 10, 1924 in Kingdon Springs, Arkansas to Walter and Audrey Mae Jacobs Johnson.
On August 30, 1945 she married Claiborne Eugene Ott. They were married for 64 years and raised two children, Terry Clay and Lea Atrice. Elsie was a lifetime resident of Marion County and a member of Flippin Church of Christ. She was employed at Mar-
Bax-Shirt Factory and retired from Baxter Laboratories. She loved her family, church family, gardening, quilting, and cooking for family and friends.
Elsie is survived by her son, Terry (Darlene) Ott of Yellville; her daughter, Lea Atrice (Larry) Blasdel of Flippin; five grandchildren: Larry (Cheryl) Blasdel Jr. of Yellville, Bridget (Darin) Stahler of Alma, Sonja (Tim) Davenport of Yellville, Jeffrey (Tracy) Ott of Mountain Home; Ryan (Sara) Ott of Yellville; great-grandchildren: Danyell and Tyler (Hannah) Blasdel, Karlie (Zachary) Crawford, Taylor and Jordan Campbell, Dax and Christian Stahler, Steffan Davenport, Micah, Makayla, Bryce, Brooke and Bailee Ott; one great-great granddaughter, Briar Crawford, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claiborne, her parents, eight sisters, and two brothers.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Monday, February 25, 2019 at Flippin Church of Christ in Flippin, Arkansas with Terry Frizzell officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, Arkansas.
Pallbearers will be Larry Blasdel Jr., Jeffrey Ott, Ryan Ott, Darin Stahler, Tim Davenport, Tyler Blasdel, Bryce Ott, Dax Stahler, Christian Stahler, Steffan Davenport and Zachary Crawford.
Memorials may be made to Flippin Church of Christ, Hospice of the Ozarks, or Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 25, 2019