Elton ReedHenderson - Mr. Elton Reed, 77, of Henderson, Arkansas passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home. He was born July 4, 1943 in Knoble, Arkansas to Doyle and Pearl (Carpenter) Reed. He enjoyed working on small engines and playing pool.Elton is survived by two daughters: Sandra (Bob) Niemeyer and Vickie (Denny) Haynes; one son: Elton (Shannon) Reed, Jr.; five grandchildren: Joshua Reed, Robert (Laura) Haynes, Dennis Haynes, Sabrina Reed, and Ryan Reed; four great-grandchildren: Jordan Reed, Sarah Reed, TrandonWissink, and Thatcher Haynes; two brothers: Jerry Reed and Roy Reed, and one sister: Joy Howell. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister: Betty Crump, and one brother: Jackie Reed.Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home.