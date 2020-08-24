Elveta Baumbach
Gassville - Elveta P. Baumbach was born October 25, 1930, in Cotter, AR and passed away August 22, 2020, at her home in Gassville, AR.
Elveta was a fun-loving person. She played piano and sang as a child in Cotter. She and her husband owned different businesses over the years and retired here in 1980.
She is survived by three sons: Richard Baumbach of California, Raymond Baumbach Jr. of Iowa, C. Scott Baumbach (Jan) of Washington; one daughter, Lynne Spencer of Gassville, AR; sister, Sandra Williams (Keri) of Florida; sister-in-law, Doris Reed of Ohio; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Baumbach; two sons: David and James Baumbach; and three grandsons: James Baumbach, Levi Voigt and Christopher Reeves.
Burial will be at a later date in Iowa.
We are grateful for the wonderful and compassionate care from the people who work for Hospice. They helped ease our mother's discomfort and pain in her final days. You can honor her by donating time or funds to the Hospice of North Arkansas, 330 AR-5, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.
