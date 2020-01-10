Emma Jean Palmertree



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Graveside Service for Emma Jean Palmertree of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Walnut Hill Cemetery.



Emma passed away January 5, 2020, in Ozark, Missouri at the age of 77. She was born March 17, 1942, in Greenwood, Mississippi, the daughter of James and Francis Goad Gentry. She married Ernie Palmertree on May 1, 1969, in Itta Bena, Mississippi and worked as a room contractor and office manager for Paragon Specialties. Emma lived in Mountain Home since moving from Nesbit, Mississippi since 1993. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her mother.



Emma is survived by her mother, Frances Gentry of Greenwood, MS; two sons, John Ken Talbert of Coldwater, MS and Michael Dwayne (Heather) Palmertree of Ozark, MO; three daughters, Kendall Deidre Palmertree of Mountain Home, AR, Danielle Dawn Palmertree of Mountain Home, AR and Heather Marie Palmertree of Ozark, MO; six brothers, Roy Gentry of Mountain Home, AR, Billy Gentry of Coila, MS, Raymond Gentry of Greenwood, MS, Wesley Gentry of Greenwood, MS, Henry Gentry of Dickenson, ND and Gregory Gentry of Highlandville, MO: two sisters, Althea Hutchings of Jonesboro, AR and Wanda Robertson of Greenwood, MS and nine grandchildren, John Talbert, John Leach, Kegan Palmertree, Ethan Palmertree, Cotter Mills, Caleb Mills, Kyler Heinshon, Jacob Dralle and Lilly Dralle.



She was preceded in death by her father; husband; two daughters, Kimberley Talbert and Deidra Davis; two brothers, Scotty Gentry and Louis Gentry and two sisters, Joyce Baker and Vickey Gentry.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020