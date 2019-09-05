Emma Lincoln



Mountain Home - Emma S. Lincoln, 91, of Mountain Home, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's and cancer.



A Memorial Service will be at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Hwy 62 W., on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2:00p.m.



Emma was born May 18, 1928 in Bethany, Oklahoma to Wiley T. (Pop) and Pearl Stockett. Emma married Floyd Lincoln on June 16, 1946.



In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Emma had an interesting and diverse educational and employment history.



She worked in several industries, trained as an electronics technician and helped to assemble the Apollo spacecraft. She then began her long career in health care, advancing from a psych tech, to an LVN, and finally to an RN. Achieving her RN degree was one of her proudest achievements.



Emma was the 12th of 14 children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, her parents and all siblings.



Emma is survived by her daughter, Linda Lincoln (Katherine Lavallee) and a son David Lincoln (Troylene Perry), of Mountain Home; two grandsons Joe YoungLincoln (Tracy) and Chris Lincoln, of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by two nieces of Mountain Home, Jan Bales (Duane) and Jean Walker. There also are many other nieces and nephews across the country.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ where the family were members for many years and had many close friends. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019