1/1
Ercille Verna Mooney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ercille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ercille Verna Mooney

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Ercille Verna Mooney of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 20, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 93. She was born January 2, 1927, in Mitchell, Arkansas, the daughter of Elmer and Ella Smith Mitchell. She graduated valedictorian of her class from Viola High School and married Ervin Mooney on February 14, 1947, in Pineville, Arkansas. After marrying, they moved to Kansas City, Missouri. They returned to Arkansas from Raytown, Missouri in December 1968 and lived in Mountain Home where she operated Town and Country Motel. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ercille is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Rebecca) Mooney of Miramar Beach, FL and Randy (Regina) Mooney of Mountain Home, AR; three grandchildren, Brian, Bradley and Chad Mooney and seven great-grandchildren, William, Nathan, Daniel, Jonathan and Landon Mooney and Austin and Benton Vinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Kristy Mooney; two brothers, Fredis and Leslie Mitchell and two sisters, Velma Hankins and Lois Carpenter.

A Graveside Service for Ercille will be 9:00 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, with Mr. Bradley Mooney officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.

Memorials may be made to Bar None Cowboy Church, 44 Arrowleaf Lane, Mountain Home, AR 72653.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved