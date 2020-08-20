Ercille Verna Mooney
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Ercille Verna Mooney of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 20, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 93. She was born January 2, 1927, in Mitchell, Arkansas, the daughter of Elmer and Ella Smith Mitchell. She graduated valedictorian of her class from Viola High School and married Ervin Mooney on February 14, 1947, in Pineville, Arkansas. After marrying, they moved to Kansas City, Missouri. They returned to Arkansas from Raytown, Missouri in December 1968 and lived in Mountain Home where she operated Town and Country Motel. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ercille is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Rebecca) Mooney of Miramar Beach, FL and Randy (Regina) Mooney of Mountain Home, AR; three grandchildren, Brian, Bradley and Chad Mooney and seven great-grandchildren, William, Nathan, Daniel, Jonathan and Landon Mooney and Austin and Benton Vinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Kristy Mooney; two brothers, Fredis and Leslie Mitchell and two sisters, Velma Hankins and Lois Carpenter.
A Graveside Service for Ercille will be 9:00 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, with Mr. Bradley Mooney officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Memorials may be made to Bar None Cowboy Church, 44 Arrowleaf Lane, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
