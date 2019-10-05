Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Mountain Home - Eric Lee Stetler, 29 of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born July 16, 1990 to Kenneth James and Ann Marie (Schwai) Stetler in West Bend, Wisconsin. Eric loved fishing for trout in the White River, kayaking and swimming. At family gatherings, he was the master of the grill, cooking for everyone. Eric loved spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all.

Eric is survived by his son, Carson Lee Stetler; his mother, Ann Marie Stetler; his brother, Chad James (Layne) Stetler all of Mountain Home, Arkansas; a step-brother, Russell (Jamie) Stetler; a step-sister, Kim Biertzer both of Wisconsin and his cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Eric is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth James Stetler.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Conner Funeral Home Chapel with Coach Bill Hughes officiating.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Oct. 5, 2019
