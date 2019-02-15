|
|
Erma Carol (Kepner) Harvey
Sand Springs - Erma Carol Harvey (Kepner) went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2019. Carol was born August 14, 1940, in Sand Springs, OK, to Bea (Fanning) Kepner and Earl Kepner. She graduated from Charles Page High School. Carol married in 1961. She worked as a Head Start instructor at Norfork, AR, continuing her education in Harrison, AR. Later, she had a career at St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa, OK. An avid reader, Carol also loved traveling with family, spending time with her grandchildren, and staying sharp by doing word games and interacting on social media. Carol visited Las Vegas, Italy, Hawaii and Germany. Two of her favorite pastimes were singing songs with her children and dancing. Carol attended the Norfork Church of Christ while raising her three daughters. After returning to Tulsa from Arkansas, she later relocated to Huachuca City, AZ. Carol had a magical way of making others comfortable and valuing each individual and caring for society as a whole. She had an especially tender heart for children. Carol is survived by three daughters: Suzanne, Augusta and Rebecca; four grandchildren, Kayla, Mariah, Derrick and Lorenzo; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, three brothers, and two nephews. There will be a private celebration of life in March in Sand Springs, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Arrangements by Adair Funeral Homes Dodge Chapel, Tucson, AZ.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 15, 2019