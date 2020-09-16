Ernest Duane Meyers
Mountain Home - Ernest Duane Meyers of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away September 12, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 58. He was born December 22, 1961, in Scott County, Iowa, the son of Mervin and Dorothy Collins Meyers. He married Angalene Downs on September 20, 1988, in Scott County, Iowa.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Angalene Meyers; mother, Dorothy Meyers; brother, Mervin Ted (Irene) Meyers, Jr; two sisters, Dorella "Dorie" (Ron Montgomery) Meyers, and Karen Annette Meyers; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.