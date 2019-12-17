Ernie Ray Palmertree



Mountain Home - Funeral Services for Ernie Ray Palmertree of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 9:00 am until service time, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Cotter, Arkansas. Ernie passed away December 16, 2019, at Ozark Riverview Manor in Ozark, Missouri at the age of 73. He was born January 18, 1946, in Greenwood, Mississippi, the son of Golden Izeer and Rosa Blanche Swinney Palmertree. He married Emma Jean Gentry on May 1, 1969, in Itta Bena, Mississippi and was a partner in Paragon Specialties. Ernie lived in Mountain Home since moving from Nesbit, Mississippi in 1993. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, and exploring. Ernie is survived by his wife, Emma Jean Palmertree of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, John Kenneth Talbert of Coldwater, MS and Michael Palmertree of Ozark, MO; three daughters, Kendall Deidre Palmertree of Mountain Home, AR, Danielle Dawn Palmertree of Mountain Home, AR, and Heather Marie Palmertree of Ozark, MO; and nine grandchildren, John Talbert, Keegan and Ethan Palmertree, Cotter and Caleb Mills, Kyler Heinshon, Jacob and Lily Dralle, and John Leach. He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, Kimberley and Deidre Talbert; brother, David Palmertree; and two sisters, Gaynell Lamb and Betty Shommer. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019