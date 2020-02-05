Esta Lee (Vivian) Lackey



Kansas City, MO - Vivian Esta Lee Lackey was born January 26, 1928, in Calico Rock, Arkansas, the oldest daughter of George Rufus and Dollie (Woodcock) Staggs. She passed away, Sunday, January 2, 2020, in Kansas City, MO, after a short, but hard, battle with cancer.



She grew up in the Calico Rock area and married Billy Ray Lackey on May 14, 1945. They moved to Kansas City, MO shortly after they married and lived there the rest of their lives. She was a homemaker and a wonderful, loving mother to their five children. She loved her numerous dogs, cats, and birds. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, camping and spending time at their lake home. Anything the family wanted to do she was ready to do it.



She is survived by three sons: Larry and wife, Annette, of Blue Springs, MO, Jerry and wife, Toni, of Kansas City, MO, Eddie and wife, Trish, of Odessa, MO; two daughters: Sharon Smith and her husband, Zane, of Salem, AR, and Brenda Willett, of Kansas City, MO, who cared for her in the final years of her life; seven grandchildren: Adam and Larann Lackey, Rachel Lackey, Elyssa Lackey, Jesse Steward, Jason and Chad Willett; sixteen great grandchildren, numerous step grandchildren, step-great grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren; brothers: Johnny Staggs and Kip Longan of Tucson, AZ; sister, Norma Dean Horn of Flippin, AR; three nieces and her constant dog companions: Callie and Kensi.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray; her parents: Rufus and Dollie; and granddaughter, Jennifer Esta Lee Steward.



Visitation will be from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mtn. Home, AR. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home with Pastor Joshua Smithee officiating. Interment will follow at Galatia Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020