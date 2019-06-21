Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Mountain Home - Eugene Frances Dvorak, age 90, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away June 19, 2019 in Mountain Home, AR. He was born on July 20, 1928 in Antigo, Wisconsin to Frank and Frances (Riklik) Dvorak.

Eugene worked as an Operating Engineer for Hougard Construction for 25 years in Wisconsin and was also a member of the Local 139 Operating Engineers Union in Wisconsin for 50 years. He married Violet Cummings on June 24, 1949 and they were married for 69 years before he passed. He and his wife retired to the Twin Lakes area and lived here for 26 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and woodworking and just being outdoors.

He is survived by his wife; sons: Paul (Caron) Dvorak, Michael (Judy) Dvorak, Jay (Wendy) Dvorak all of the Greater Green Bay Area; daughters: Joan (Michael) Strass, Mary Van Vondren, Susie Dvorak, Judy (Tom) Ebert, all of the Greater Green Bay area as well; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Harry Dvorak and two sisters.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday June 22, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church with Reverend Norbert Rappold as Celebrant. Interment will be at Baxter Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 21, 2019
