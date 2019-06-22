Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Gainesville
434 Main Street P.O. Box 65
Gainesville, MO 65655
Euin Clayton Collins Obituary
Euin Clayton Collins

Pontiac - Euin Clayton Collins, 83, of Pontiac, MO, passed away June 20, 2019 at West Vue Nursing & Rehab in West Plains, MO. He was born August 26, 1935 in Truman, AR, the son of Richard and May (Baker) Collins.

He served four years in the United States Army. He worked with the grounds crew for Baxter Lab Heathcare in Mountain Home, AR for twenty-four and a half years. On December 12, 1981, he was united in marriage to Suzanne Shaw. He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne of Pontiac, MO; his children Anita Gay of Mountain Home, AR, Santha Leadingham of Clarkville, IN, Jeanne Denise Beaver of Montana, Nancy Ruth Linn of Rogersville, MO; his siblings James Collins of Viola, AR, Larry Collins of Norfork, AR, Marie Ricardi of California, Willie Collins of Tecumseh, MO; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven sisters; and four brothers.

Funeral services with Full Military Honors following will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel, Gainesville, MO with Bruce Deweese officiating. Burial will be in the Hand Cemetery, Jordan, AR. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the . Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 22, 2019
