Evelyn Holy

Evelyn Holy Obituary
Evelyn Holy

Gassville - Evelyn Holy, 101, of Gassville, Arkansas departed this life Tuesday, September 24, 2019.She was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on April 8, 1918 to the late Garhart and Minnie (Schipper) Liefbroer. Evelyn is preceded by her husband, William T. Holy of Racine, Wisconsin; 2 sisters, Ruth Liefbroer and Mable Klimic of Racine, Wisconsin; and 2 brothers Donald Liefbroer of Racine, Wiscousin and Harold Liefbroer of Dover, Arkansas.

Eveyln was a homemaker and mother. She was a member of the Unity Church, where she also taught Sunday School. She loved crocheting, sewing and many other crafts. She loved to sing with the Wisconsin Friendship Chorus.

Evelyn was a department store manager and a Union representative. When she retired, she became a housemother for many girls at the Patricia Stevens Finishing School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In 1995, Evelyn moved to Gassville, Arkansas and bought Kountry Korner Krafts with her daughter. Evelyn enjoyed running the store and loved to visit with everyone that came in.

Left to honor her memory are two daughters, Pam Belongia Olnhausen of Gassville, AR and Patricia Springel of Sedona, Arizona; two grandsons, Bill Belongia of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and John Belongia of Fillmore, Indiana; a great granddaughter, Bobbi Belongia of Indiana. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
