Evelyn Osborn



Mountain Home - Evelyn Hill Osborn passed away February 19, 2020, at the age of 91 years, 5 months and 3 days. She was born September 16, 1928, to Thomas J. and Alva Wigley Nichols in San Marcus, Texas.



She was a retired teacher and counselor, a job she loved. She was always ready to help others doing anything needed in her Mountain Home Church of Christ. She was past president of the board of directors of Serenity House, past president of the Istomy support group and Audubon Society. She was winner of the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce Opal award for volunteerism and a long time volunteer for the Literary Council.



She is survived by two daughters: Christy (JD) Deatherage of Gassville, and Kathy (Randy) Loyd ; one daughter-in-law, Diane Hill of Salem; five grandchildren: Brandon Hill and Brock (Alesha) Hill of Salem; Pennie (Nick) Jones; Wesley and Shann, out of state; great grandchildren include Dominic, Alayna, MacKenzie, Tyler, Baylor, Brett, Kase, Layton, Blake, Adelynn, Emelia and Dash.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Bill Hill; four brothers; two sisters; and two husbands: Royce Hill and Paul Osborn.



Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mtn. Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Mountain Home Church of Christ with Ken Burton officiating. Interment will follow at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, Arkansas.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Evelyn G. Osborn scholarship at ASU-MH, 1600 S. College, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020