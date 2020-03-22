Everett Donald Ferguson



Mountain Home - A Graveside Funeral Service for Everett Donald Ferguson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery. Don passed away March 20, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 91. He was born May 7, 1928, in Western Grove, Arkansas, the son of Marion and Bessie Smothers Ferguson. He was a foreman for Alcoa and later in life a truck driver. He married Louise on August 2, 2003, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Don was a U.S. Navy veteran. Don lived in Mountain Home since moving from Illinois. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and past member of the East Moline, Illinois Lodge #969. He had a lifetime membership to the NRA and was a Master Rifleman. He enjoyed competition rifle shooting and had many medals and trophies to show for his efforts. He was an avid fisherman and loved the waters in Arkansas. Don is survived by his loving wife, Louise Ferguson of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Beverly Mital of Coal Valley, IL; four brothers, Marion Ferguson, Gus Thompson, Charles Thompson, and Earl Thompson; two sisters, Janice Kimes and Donna Lynch; five grandchildren, John Mital, Jason Mital, Kelly Weber, Brandon Weber, and Bryce Weber; five great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Donna Kay Ferguson Weber; three brothers, CJ Ferguson, Ray Thompson, and Coy Ferguson; and a sister, Nell Ferguson. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020