Resources
More Obituaries for Everette Busbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everette Busbee Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Everette Busbee Jr. Obituary
Everette Busbee, Jr.

Bull Shoals - Everette Lee Busbee Jr., 76, of Bull Shoals died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Care Manor. Everette was born May 31. 1943, at Butler, Ga., the son of Everette Lee Busby Sr. and Doris Edwards Busbee.

Everette was a US Air Force pilot. After serving his country, he was a professor of pottery and English and a was a biology researcher. During retirement, he traveled the world where he met his wife, Lynn, in Singapore. Following their marriage, they lived in Thailand, Korea, New Zealand and northern California before moving to Bull Shoals in 2018 to fly fish the White River. In addition to fly fishing, Everette loved music, cooking and learning.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn, of Bull Shoals; two daughters, Julie Busbee and Donna Michelle Busbee. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

All services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -