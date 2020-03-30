Everette Busbee, Jr.



Bull Shoals - Everette Lee Busbee Jr., 76, of Bull Shoals died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Care Manor. Everette was born May 31. 1943, at Butler, Ga., the son of Everette Lee Busby Sr. and Doris Edwards Busbee.



Everette was a US Air Force pilot. After serving his country, he was a professor of pottery and English and a was a biology researcher. During retirement, he traveled the world where he met his wife, Lynn, in Singapore. Following their marriage, they lived in Thailand, Korea, New Zealand and northern California before moving to Bull Shoals in 2018 to fly fish the White River. In addition to fly fishing, Everette loved music, cooking and learning.



He is survived by his wife, Lynn, of Bull Shoals; two daughters, Julie Busbee and Donna Michelle Busbee. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.



All services will be private.