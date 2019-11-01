Faith Lenore Stenson



Jordan, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Faith Lenore Stenson of Jordan, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Galatia Assembly of God, with Pastor Joey Bryant officiating. Faith passed away November 1, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. She was born March 23, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Michael and Kathryn Walsh Etzkorn. She married Edward Stenson on November 8, 1971, in Chicago, Illinois. Faith lived in Jordan since moving from Hickory Hills, Illinois, in 2002. She was a member of the Galatia Assembly of God. She enjoyed sewing, reading, going to church, playing board games with her husband, and spending time with her family. Faith is survived by her husband, Edward Frances Stenson of Jordan, AR; son, Kenneth (Sandra) Fobert of Norfork, AR; daughter, Lenore Fobert of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Veronica Carr of Gainesville, FL; brother, David Etzkorn of Edmond, OK; and one granddaughter, Faith Rose Fobert. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Fobert; brother, Michael Etzkorn; and three sisters, Mary Smith, Margaret White, and Michele Berisford. Memorials may be made to Galatia Assembly of God or Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019