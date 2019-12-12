Faye Francis Medley Davenport



Gassville, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Faye Francis Medley Davenport of Gassville, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Bill Dillon officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Faye passed from this world on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 98. She was born Faye Francis Perry on November 9, 1921, to Winford and Evalena Martin Perry in McPherson, Arkansas. She married Eugene "Jerry" Wayne Medley on June 29, 1940. They were married for 55 years until his death in 1995. They were blessed with two daughters, Sharon Medley DeNoe and Betty Medley Bellah. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She worked at Martin Marietta in Orlando, Florida, and Baxter Lab until retirement in 1987. She loved sewing, gardening, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family. She married Doyle Davenport in 1997 and they spent 16 years of adventure together until his death in 2014. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; granddaughter, Aelisa Renee Cory Hall; brother, Thurman James Perry; two sons-in-law, Ronald DeNoe and Billy Bellah; and one sister-in-law, Evelyn Perry. She is survived by her brother, Audie Perry of Gassville, AR; both daughters, Sharon and Betty of Gassville, AR; grandson, Mitchell (Jeanette) DeNoe of Gassville, AR; and two granddaughters, Marsha (Melton) Sloan of Walnut Ridge, AR and Melanie Faye (Wade) Britt of Mountain Home, AR. She has six great-grandchildren, Rebecca (Luke) Peppers, Ben (Sarena McCord) Tucker, Katie (Heath Niedermeier) Sweaney, Ethan Britt, Jerrad (Lex) Britt, and Jesse Buckley. She was blessed with thirteen great-great-grandchildren, Anna (Daniel), Zak, Brandon, Joe, Luken, Hayden, Zane, Alexus, Lilly, Ben, Kaiden, Maria, and Ella Aelisa; and a niece, Brenda Gralton, along with dozens of Medley nieces and nephews, and her many brothers and sisters in Christ. Burial will be in the Gassville Cemetery, Gassville, Arkansas, with Mitchell DeNoe, Wade Britt, Ben Tucker, Ethan Britt, Jerrad Britt, and Jesse Buckley as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Melton Sloan, Travis Gralton, Luke Peppers, and Harold Bates. The family wishes to give special thanks to Sherry Britt-Scott, Vickey Greer, Tony Timmons, Jessica Bain, Arin Davin and Sharon Johnson for their loving care. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019