|
|
Frances Louise McCrackin
Lakeview - Frances Louise McCrackin passed on February 11, 2020, in Lakeview, Arkansas. Frances was born in Sitka, Arkansas on August 17, 1935 to the late Gathor F. Van Winkle and Lessie (Hughes) Van Winkle.
Frances worked as a deli manager for A & P Grocery and was a member of the Mountain Home Church of Christ. Frances loved her family and church friends and reading her bible. Frances also loved dogs, birds, flowers and balloons. Frances was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Frances leaves to mourn her passing: son, Jay D. McCrackin of Salem, Arkansas; daughter, Tammy Goar and husband Mike of Lakeview, Arkansas; 2 grandchildren, John Warren and wife Megan of Gunnison, Colorado and Joseph Alex Baecher and fiance Kristin Hinkson of Gainesville, Florida; 2 great grandchildren, Brooke Warren and Brandon Warren; sister, Theda Ely and husband Larson of Arcadia, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers (Loyd, W.S., Bill and Bob Van Winkle) and 4 sisters (Lois Stevens, Clara Simmons, Mildred Cawvey and Buhton Simpson).
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery in Salem, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to the Mountain Home Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home of Salem, Arkansas. Guests may sign an online registry @ www.barkerfuneral.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020