Services
Barker Funeral Home - Salem - Salem
857 Highway 62 W
Salem, AR 72576
(870) 895-3990
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances McCrackin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Louise McCrackin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Louise McCrackin Obituary
Frances Louise McCrackin

Lakeview - Frances Louise McCrackin passed on February 11, 2020, in Lakeview, Arkansas. Frances was born in Sitka, Arkansas on August 17, 1935 to the late Gathor F. Van Winkle and Lessie (Hughes) Van Winkle.

Frances worked as a deli manager for A & P Grocery and was a member of the Mountain Home Church of Christ. Frances loved her family and church friends and reading her bible. Frances also loved dogs, birds, flowers and balloons. Frances was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Frances leaves to mourn her passing: son, Jay D. McCrackin of Salem, Arkansas; daughter, Tammy Goar and husband Mike of Lakeview, Arkansas; 2 grandchildren, John Warren and wife Megan of Gunnison, Colorado and Joseph Alex Baecher and fiance Kristin Hinkson of Gainesville, Florida; 2 great grandchildren, Brooke Warren and Brandon Warren; sister, Theda Ely and husband Larson of Arcadia, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers (Loyd, W.S., Bill and Bob Van Winkle) and 4 sisters (Lois Stevens, Clara Simmons, Mildred Cawvey and Buhton Simpson).

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery in Salem, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to the Mountain Home Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home of Salem, Arkansas. Guests may sign an online registry @ www.barkerfuneral.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -