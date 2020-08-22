1/1
Frances P. Britt
Frances P. Britt

Gassville - Frances Parker Britt, 89 of Gassville, Arkansas passed away August 21, 2020 at Gassville Therapy and Living center.

Frances was born August 31, 1930 in Smackover, Arkansas to Lloyd and Katie Parker.

She worked as a daycare teacher for over 30 years and was a long-time member of Gassville Baptist Church.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband; Charles, a son, Robert Bryan Britt and a daughter, Glenda Ruth Britt. She is survived by her granddaughter, Blair Elizabeth Britt of Colorado and two great grandsons, Samuel and Oliver Britt of Colorado and her Gassville Baptist Church family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks at 701 Burnett Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653, https://www.hospiceoftheozarks.org/ways-to-give or to Gassville Baptist Church Backpack Program at P.O. Box 178, Gassville, AR 72635.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
