Mountain Home - Frances Ellen Deatherage Smith, 87, went home to be with her Lord on December 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Rather than tell about her death, we, her family, would like to share the story of her beautiful life.



Born in Cotter, Arkansas, on May 23, 1932, Fran was the youngest of three children born to Harvey Lloyd Deatherage and Bertha May Taylor. After graduating high school in 1949, Fran moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas, where she met and married Benjamin Mathis Smith. After Ben's early death, Fran and their two children moved home to Gassville, Arkansas, in 1955.



Fran loved being current in politics and was a staunch Democrat. She was a proud member of the Baxter County Democratic Club and a charter member and officer of the Baxter County Democratic Women's Club. Fran was a charter member and officer of the Baxter Belles Red Hat Ladies. She held active memberships in the Baxter County Historical Society, Auxiliary of Cotter, Baxter County Democrats Central Committee (officer), and North Arkansas Youth Center of Cotter (officer). As a charter member of her church, Riverside Church of Christ, she worshipped regularly with her loving church family.



Fran was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom to raise her children until 1965. When Dr. John Sneed moved to the area as its first ophthalmologist, Fran was hired and trained as his optician and enjoyed 10 years of working beside him. After that, she accepted a position in the Baxter County Clerk's office, where she retired as Deputy Collector. In her spare time, Fran enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, completing the daily Baxter Bulletin crossword puzzle and Cryptoquip, reading (especially John Grisham and James Patterson), and knitting preemie hats for the Arkansas Children's Hospital. She enjoyed watching NBA games, loved the New York Yankees, and adored John Wayne. Fran's favorite color was blue as evidenced throughout her home.



Fran was predeceased by her husband, parents, beloved step-father Andrew Houser who raised her, sister and brother-in-law Jo Evelyn and Hobert Jones, and brother and sister-in-law John L. and Eva Lea Deatherage.



Survivors include daughter Deborah Jo Smith and son Wayne Mathis (Matt) Smith; granddaughter Matty Ross (Ashley) and their children Corissa, Davis, Amelia, and Lila Jane; grandson Andy Smith (Patsy) and their children Nicole, Jacob, and Luke; and grandson Ben Smith (Wendy) and their children Garrett and Bennett; and a host of treasured cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children.



Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Friday at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday at Riverside Church of Christ in Gassville, Arkansas. Interment will be in the Gassville Cemetery. Pall Bearers are Roger Haley, Jim Franks, Jackie Edmonds, Joe Edmonds, Roger Smith, and Benny Magness. Honorary Pall Bearers are Mike Parrish, Jimmy Blagg, Rob Coleman, Audie Perry, Gary Flippin, Jerry Davenport, Clint Recktenwald, Danny Ponder, and Dr. Ed White.



Fran would have preferred that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to North Arkansas Youth Center of Cotter, 412 Powell Ave., Cotter, AR 72626; Children's Homes, Inc., 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450; or Cotter Alumni Association, PO Box 117, Cotter, AR 72626.



Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019