Francis J. Martin
Mountain Home, AR - Francis Jessie Martin of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with God on June 23, 2020 at his residence in Mountain Home. He was born on January 16, 1934 in Culp, Arkansas. Francis was the son of Joel Martin and Delphia Branscum-Martin. After spending his childhood in Arkansas he joined the United States Army and served his country for 20 years, including service in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. After his service he spent another 25 years as a Warehouse Shipping Manager while living in Winters, California.
While on his first tour in Germany he met and married his first wife, Elisabeth Pfaff-Martin on June 9, 1956. Together they raised 3 children, Elane Herndon of Mountain Home, AR, Evelyn Camarena (Salvador) of Santa Barbara, CA and Tony Martin of Mesquite, NV. On February 18, 1993 Elisabeth passed away after a long battle with COPD.
On June 1, 1995, Francis married Bette Blankenship of Gary, Indiana. Francis and Bette spent time traveling the United States and Australia. Before moving to Mountain Home they spent many happy years in Culp, Arkansas near his brother Jay Martin & sister-in-law Barbara Martin.
Francis is survived by his daughters, Elane Herndon, Evelyn Camarena; step-daughter, Donna Matthews (B.C.); his son Tony Martin; and step-sons, Jack Smith and Stephen Smith. Francis also leaves behind his brother, Larnal Martin (Judy), of Rich Hill, MO; sisters, Alma Staggs and Vada Lester of Calico Rock, AR; grandchildren, Felicia Camarena, Amanda Kuehl, Liza Vernazza, Nicole Raffetto, Sam Herndon, Breezy Howard and Cori Martin; great-grandchildren Ansley Villarreal, Addison Alsbury, Rowan Brakefield, Braven Howard, Knightly Howard, Kodiak Kuehl and Tanker Kuehl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Elisabeth Martin, second wife, Bette Martin, brother, Jay Martin and sister Lois Pinkston.
A Funeral Service for Francis will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Table Rock Cemetery, Calico Rock, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Army Honor Guards.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 911 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 911 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
