Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roller Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Roller Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Francis Gritten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis U. Gritten


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis U. Gritten Obituary
Francis U. Gritten

Mountain Home - Frances U. Gritten, age 94 of Mountain Home, AR passed away March 7, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1924 in Danville Illinois to parents Frank and Bernice (Johnson) Perry.

She was a member of Mountain Home Church of Christ. Frances enjoyed quilting, needle point, embroidering, crocheting, and macramé.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Patty Perry of Mountain Home sister, Isabelle Grant; and one grandson, Ernest Perry of Tulsa, OK. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harlan Gritten; brother, Sid Perry; and sister, Evelyn Perry.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Ken Burton officiating. Interment will follow funeral service at Baxter Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mnthome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 13, 2019
