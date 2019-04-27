Dr. Frank Dana Bowers



Mountain Home - Dr. Frank Dana Bowers, age 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went to Heaven on Friday, April, 26, 2019. His death was caused by dementia, brought on by years of low blood pressure. Frank was born March 21, 1936, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Frank and Bess Ann McDonald Bowers. He spent his growing-up years in Kansas City, Missouri, graduating from East High School. He earned his B.S. Degree in Biology from Southwest Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri, and his M.S., PhD, and Post-doctorate in Botany from the University of Tennessee, in Knoxville. Frank taught Botany/Biology at the University of Tennessee, did plant research for the Richard's Foundation, out of Chicago, Illinois, taught Botany summer classes to students in Bemejii, Minnesota, took several sabbaticals to the Univeristy of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and was a full Professor of Botany at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, WI. Frank was a specialist in the area of Bryology (mosses). Besides his teaching and research in various states, he did extensive work in Costa Rica and Mexico, with over 40 publications to his name.



Frank's main hobbies were reading, fishing, and plant collecting/identification. He was a quiet, humble man, which made him a good listener and mentor for his students. Frank accepted Jesus as his Savior, at the age of 15. He loved and served Christ in his churches, through the years, as Deacon, Sunday School teacher, finance manager, usher, landscaper, and whatever he was asked to do. He and his wife, Donna, joined East Side Baptist, when they moved to Mountain Home in 1997.



Dr. Frank is survived locally, by his wife, Donna Olsen Bowers, brothers/sisters-in-law, James and Linda Olsen of Western Grove, AR, John and Judy Olsen of Springfield, MO, nieces, Jennifer Olsen (husband, Billy Furnish) and great-niece, Mesa Olsen of Mt. Judea, AR, as well as several Minnesota cousins, and many precious friends.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his Olsen in-laws, an infant half-sister, and two half-brothers, Bill Thorpe and David Sutton.



Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home with a service to follow with Brother Richard Crawford, of East Side Baptist Church, officiating. Burial (family) will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison, Arkansas. Honorary pallbearers are Wike's Sunday School Class. Memorials may be made to Gideon's International or Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.