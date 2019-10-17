Frank Frederick Hanson



Mountain Home - A Funeral Mass for Frank Frederick Hanson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold as Celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm. Graveside Services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. Frank passed away October 16, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 90. He was born December 26, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of A.F.S. and Marie Klein Wakefield Hanson. He married Doloria Pawlak on April 12, 1958, in Bellwood, Illinois. Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. Frank lived in Mountain Home since moving from DeKalb, Illinois, in 1980. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Elks, and American Legion Post #52. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling with Doloria, building, and working with his hands. Frank is survived by his son, David (Barbara Sirois) Hanson of Norfork, AR; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Leah Wach; brother, Rudolph Hanson; and sister, Margareth DiBasilio. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019