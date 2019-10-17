Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
Hillside, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Frederick Hanson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Frederick Hanson Obituary
Frank Frederick Hanson

Mountain Home - A Funeral Mass for Frank Frederick Hanson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold as Celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm. Graveside Services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. Frank passed away October 16, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 90. He was born December 26, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of A.F.S. and Marie Klein Wakefield Hanson. He married Doloria Pawlak on April 12, 1958, in Bellwood, Illinois. Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. Frank lived in Mountain Home since moving from DeKalb, Illinois, in 1980. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Elks, and American Legion Post #52. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling with Doloria, building, and working with his hands. Frank is survived by his son, David (Barbara Sirois) Hanson of Norfork, AR; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Leah Wach; brother, Rudolph Hanson; and sister, Margareth DiBasilio. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now