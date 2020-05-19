|
Frank Huckaba
Mountain Home - Frank J. Huckaba, 85, went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020. Frank and his beloved wife, Joy, who passed away on Christmas Day, 2019, lived in Mountain Home, AR, for over 50 years and raised their three children there. Frank was a lawyer, a deacon in his church, and an active leader in the community and in his profession.
Frank was born in Oil Trough, Arkansas on August 1, 1934, to Sylvester 'Buck' Huckaba and Mabel French Huckaba. He was the youngest of three sons. Their father passed away at a young age. Their mother raised them on the family farm and they survived the years of the Depression and WWII. A star basketball/baseball player and graduate of Oil Trough High School in 1952, Frank left the farm in order to raise money to attend college. He worked at Caterpillar in Peoria, IL, the auto plants of Flint, MI, and the canning factories of Rochelle and DeKalb, IL. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He was able to secure enough funds through his work and from the GI Bill to attend Arkansas State College in Jonesboro. Frank was elected State President of the Arkansas Baptist Student Unions, and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. In 1958, he graduated with a degree in accounting. Upon graduation, Frank was accepted to the University of Arkansas School of Law.
At the University, Frank met the love of his life, Joy Sanders of Flippin. After studying at night, he would walk across the street to the Baptist Student Union for nightly vespers. Frank decided that for Joy's safety, he would walk her after vespers to her dorm at Carnall Hall. Frank and Joy were married on September 12, 1959, and they were devoted to each other for over 60 years. In 1959, Joy graduated with a degree in music education and began teaching. Frank graduated with a Juris Doctorate in 1961. Frank and Joy were avid Razorback fans and remained so all of their days.
After passing the Arkansas Bar examination, he clerked for Arkansas Supreme Court Justice George Rose Smith. Following that, he served three years as an FBI Special Agent in Tampa, Florida and in Washington, D.C. In 1965, Frank and his young family moved to Mountain Home and he began the practice of law. He actively practiced law over 50 years. Frank helped lead the manhunt and capture of an escaped prisoner who committed one of the most heinous crimes in the history of Baxter County. In 1975, he was appointed by Governor David Pryor as Chancery Judge. He served as a Delegate to the Arkansas Constitutional Convention of 1979-80. He was appointed by the Arkansas Supreme Court to the Board of Law Examiners. He served as a Special Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court. He was a part-time deputy prosecuting attorney and served as President of the Baxter County-Marion County Bar Association. He was active in the Arkansas Bar Association and chaired numerous Arkansas Bar committees. After retirement, Frank remained close to former law partners, staff, and members of the North Central Arkansas legal community. He practiced law with honor and dignity, and always exemplified the highest ethical standards. He was kind and courteous to his clients and to fellow members of the bar and bench.
Frank was a Christian and a faithful servant of God. He and his family were longtime members of First Baptist Church of Mountain Home. Frank was a Chairman of Deacons and served as chair of numerous church committees. He remained active in Baptist Student Union events until the end of his life.
He was a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow, served on the Mountain Home School Board, the Serenity Board, the Worthen Bank Board, and was on the Professional Advisory Council of the Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation. He also wrote as a guest columnist for the Baxter Bulletin, most notably for reporting on 'The Great Snow Burn' of Mountain Home.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Joy. He is survived by his three children, Judge Sandy Huckabee (Holly), Missy Kjorvestad (Pete), and Judge Melanie Martin (David); six grandchildren, Marley, Lance, Micah, Natalie (Robert), Maggie and Katie; and two great-grandsons, Ethan and Sloan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mountain Home (400 Club Blvd., Mountain Home, AR 72653), or to the Baxter County Regional Hospital Foundation (624 Hospital Dr., Mountain Home, AR 72653). A private graveside service will be held and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2020