Frank Mussar



Lakeview - Frank Mussar, 83, of Lakeview, passed away, November 9, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.



He was born May 5, 1936 to Peter and Theresa (Janser) Mussar in Kleck, Yugoslavia. He retired as an engineer and enjoyed his retirement so he could spend more time with his family.



Survivors are: three sons, Frank Mussar, Jr. of Overland Park, KS, John Charland of Lebanon, TN, and Paul Charland of Palatka, FL; two daughters, Christiane Mussar of Rogers, AR and Ann Charland of Emporia, KS; two sisters, Katherine Staley of Chicago, IL and Anne Lenz of Munich, Germany; and several grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Ann Mussar, second wife, Helen Mussar, and his parents.



Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15 at the Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Baxter Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Nov. 14, 2019