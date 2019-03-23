Frank Stephen Root



Salesville, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Frank Stephen Root of Norfork, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Mike Clark officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Army Honor Guards.



Frank passed away March 17, 2019, in Norfork, Arkansas at the age of 87. He was born December 18, 1931, in Ashdown, Arkansas, the son of Duke and Della Cordine Root. Frank was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Peggy Callaway on August 29, 1953, in Fort Rucker, Alabama and was a professor of engineering for Arkansas A&M College, now known as Southern Arkansas University. Frank moved to Norfork in 2004 to be closer to family. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home. He enjoyed vacationing with the grandchildren, canoeing, hiking, and working outdoors.



Frank is survived by his daughter, Jo Lynn (David) Robert of Salesville, AR; son, Wes (Kim) Root of Naperville, IL; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.



Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home.



Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.