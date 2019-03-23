Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Root
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Stephen Root


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Stephen Root Obituary
Frank Stephen Root

Salesville, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Frank Stephen Root of Norfork, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Mike Clark officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Army Honor Guards.

Frank passed away March 17, 2019, in Norfork, Arkansas at the age of 87. He was born December 18, 1931, in Ashdown, Arkansas, the son of Duke and Della Cordine Root. Frank was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Peggy Callaway on August 29, 1953, in Fort Rucker, Alabama and was a professor of engineering for Arkansas A&M College, now known as Southern Arkansas University. Frank moved to Norfork in 2004 to be closer to family. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home. He enjoyed vacationing with the grandchildren, canoeing, hiking, and working outdoors.

Frank is survived by his daughter, Jo Lynn (David) Robert of Salesville, AR; son, Wes (Kim) Root of Naperville, IL; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now