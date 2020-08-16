Frank Tuhacek
Mountain Home - Mr. Frank Lawrence Tuhacek, Jr., 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 14, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born May 18, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank Sr. and Ellen Tuhacek.
Frank served in the U.S. Navy in WWII as an electrician's mate, second class, on the aircraft carrier U.S.S Cabot from 1943 to 1946. He met his beautiful bride and wife of nearly 40 years, Marie Agnes Lexa, and they were married on June 12, 1948.
Frank worked as an electrician before retiring and moving from Bellwood, Illinois to Mountain Home in 1980. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and telling them the interesting stories of his life. He loved camping and attending the music nights held in Mountain Home and Flippin. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3246.
Frank is survived by his daughter Linda (Clarence) White of Bristol, Illinois; 2 sons: Karl (Amanda) Tuhacek of Newton, North Carolina and Kenneth (Linda) Tuhacekof of Mountain Home; 4 grandchildren: Brandon White, Nichole Tuhacek, Alanah Tuhacek, and Amber Tuhacek. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Ryan Perina, beloved wife Marie who passed away in 1988, and companion, for over 20 years, Opal "Billie" Norman who passed away in 2010.
A visitation will be held between 12-2:00pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Roller Chapel in Mountain Home with funeral services to follow. Interment will be at Baxter Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Van Matre Senior Center in Mountain Home or VFW Post 3246. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
.