Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Fred Arlen Faught of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Twin Lakes Baptist Church, with Dr. Sam Bailey officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Fred passed away November 7, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 86. He was born November 9, 1932, in Blytheville, Arkansas, the son of Fred and Velma Shrader Faught. He married Virginia Jackson on September 7, 1952, in Aberdeen, Mississippi and worked as a Radio Announcer. Fred lived in Mountain Home since moving from Blytheville, Arkansas in 1973. He enjoyed clothes, sports cars, music, refinishing furniture and big band music. He was an avid Razorback fan.



Fred is survived by his wife, Virginia Faught of Mountain Home, AR; son, Glen Arlen (Laurie) Faught of Pleasant Grove, MS; daughter, Valorie Adele (Gerald) Causey of Claremore, OK; five grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Sanders, Johnathan (Hannah) Faught, Joshua Faught, Jacob Faught and Sara Causey and three great-grandchildren, Avery Sanders, Ginny Faught and Rolen Faught.



He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Gini Mae Faught.



Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum with Kevin Sanders, Johnathan Faught, Jacob Faught, Joshua Faught, Glen Faught and Gerald Causey as pallbearers.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.