Mountain Home - Reverend Dr. Frederick Alexander Taylor passed away May 10, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 81. He was born June 1, 1938, in Saint Louis, Missouri, the son of Andrew and Willie Wells Taylor. He married Norma Woodworth on May 31, 1959, in Ewing, Missouri. Fred was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Fred lived in Bull Shoals and most recently in Mountain Home since moving from Granite City, Illinois, in 1991. Twice, he was the Pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Bull Shoals and was a temporary Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Mountain Home and he and Norma attended the Methodist Church of Bull Shoals. He enjoyed visiting with friends and family at any opportunity.



Fred is survived by his wife, Norma Woodworth Taylor of Mountain Home, AR; son, Jeffrey (Lynne) Taylor of Belleville, IL; son, Kyle (Kerrie) Taylor of Enterprise, AL; daughter, Rebecca (Robert) Wilson of Lake City, FL; daughter, Diane Spurlin of Saint Louis, MO; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph Taylor and George Taylor; and sisters, Lanie Hardwick, Neva Parker, Eva Taylor, Soulonge Lumetta, Doris Willmann, Jewel Riley, Fannie Mae Mazzola, Ann Siebuhr, and Marvel Twente.



Funeral Services for Fred will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, may 14, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church of Bull Shoals. Due to CDC and Health Department Guidelines for COVID-19, seating is limited to 50 and masks are required. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by the Hoevel-Barnett V.F.W. Post #1341 and United States Army Honor Guards.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 12 to May 14, 2020