G. E. Montgomery
Lakeview, AR - George E. "G.E." Montgomery of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away September 24, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. He was born April 6, 1932, in Glenwood, Arkansas, the son of F. C. and Alice Tidwell Montgomery. He married June Vaught on August 3, 1955, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and worked as a teacher. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. G.E. lived in Lakeview since moving from Grapevine, Arkansas. He enjoyed fishing. G.E. is survived by his wife, June Montgomery of Lakeview, AR; son, Tony Montgomery of Colorado Springs, CO; two daughters, Tammy Montgomery of Hot Springs, AR, and, Michelle (Randy) Ludwig of Lakeview, AR; six grandchildren, Landan, Biagio, Sarah, Nicole, Justin, and Bradley; and three great-grandchildren; Giovanni, Ganessa, and Gemma. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and six sisters. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and virtual guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 25 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
