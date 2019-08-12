Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Gale Swetnam


1928 - 2019
Gale Swetnam Obituary
Gale Swetnam

Gassville - Mr. Gale Swetnam, age 91, of Gassville, AR, went to be with his Lord on August, 8, 2019. He was born to parents Jesse and Ida (Whittamore) Swetnam in LaPoint, Utah on February 23, 1928.

He is survived by three sons, Mike Swetnam (Joyce) of Lakeview, Don Swetnam (Jeri) of Mountain Home, Bob Swetnam of Gassville; three daughters, Kathy Griffith of Gassville, Carla West (Richard) of Leslie, Donella Pace of Mountain Home; one sister, Billie Garcia of Mississippi; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. Gale is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Swetnam, of 65 years; one son, Bill Swetnam; one son-in-law, Billy Roy Griffith; one brother, Carl Swetnam; two sisters, Lorene Schlenz, and Ina Swetnam.

Mr. Swetnam was a wonderful and loving husband and father. His family meant the world to him. He loved his many Boston Terriers, who he treated like his own kids. He enjoyed woodworking with his wife along with gardening. Gale was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was also retired from the Army Corps. of Engineers as park maintenance, and he was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Mountain Home.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., followed by a Funeral service on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2 p.m with Pastor Marshall Lum officiating. Both services will be held at the Roller Funeral Home Chapel. A committal service will be at Pilgrim's Rest in Gassville, AR. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 12, 2019
