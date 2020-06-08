Garry Lee Kingrey
Garry Lee Kingrey

Mountain Home - Garry Lee Kingrey of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away June 05, 2020 in Mountain Home at the age of 62. He was born July 01, 1957 in Hemet, California to Gene and Merlene Kingrey. He was an accomplished truck driver, entrepreneur, and charitable member of the community, business owner and officer of the Elk's lodge. Garry lived in Mountain Home since moving from California in 1975.

Garry is survived by his parents, Gene and Merlene Kingrey of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Alisha Ann Kingrey of Mountain Home, AR; son, Garry Lee Kingrey Jr of Fayetteville, AR; and brother, Ronald Kingrey of Midway, AR.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
