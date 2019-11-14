Services
Caruth-Hale Funeral Home - Hot Springs
155 Section Line Road
Hot Springs, AR 71913
501-525-0055
Gary Brooke

Gary Brooke Obituary
Gary Brooke

Gary Brooke, 81, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born July 24, 1938, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Evan and Vida Brooke.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kay Brooke.

Survivors include his wife, Pat Brooke; children, Kevan Brooke, Greg Brooke, Amanda Nichols, and Jason Newman.

Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home with a celebration of Gary's life immediately following at 3:00 p.m. with Carl Holland officiating.

Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
