Gary Duane "Butch" Mason
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Gary Duane "Butch" Mason of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 26, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 62. He was born December 9, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of James and Carrie Dye Mason. Gary lived in Mountain Home since moving from Myrtle, Mississippi, in 1982. He married Pamela Smithey on January 29, 1982, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering with electrical gadgets, website design, genealogy, and listening to music.
Gary is survived by his wife, Pamela Mason of Mountain Home, AR; son, J. Michael (Kim) Mason of Plainfield, IL; daughter, Carrie Alaine Mason of Mountain Home, AR; two sisters, Mary Nell (Tracy) Marteny of Little Rock, AR, and Linda Dell (Sam) Britton of Judsonia, AR; three grandsons, Nathan, Hunter, and Brendan Mason; and several nieces, nephews, and friends, including Harold Mullins and Sam Britton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James Michael, Eddie, and Elvin Mason; and three sisters, Shirley Ann Hale, Betty Gail Holmes, and Cynthia Mason.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service for Gary will be 11:00 am, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Larry Harrison officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, Baxter Regional Medical Center Foundation or the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas.
