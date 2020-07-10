Gary Farris
Flippin - Gary Lynn Farris, age 62 years of Flippin, Arkansas passed away at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother Elaine Farris and his father G.L. Farris of Flippin, Arkansas and his brother Doug Horton and his niece Shanna Rencher.
He is survived by his wife Paula, daughter Brandi Pinn (Jody), daughter Lesli Vargas (Albert), brother Steve Farris (Dorene), and brother Donald Farris.
Grandchildren: Nathan Garland, Kyra Pinn, Kelsey Pinn, Gage Pinn, Gavin Brown, Jayden Brown, Rylan Brown.
Nephews: Josh Farris (Beth), Jason Farris, Jacky Farris.
Step Children: Janine Thompson (Chuck), Ashley Seawright (Scotty), Tommy McClellan (Narelle), Lindsay Bowling (Mason).
Step Grandchildren: Johnny Thompson, Amanda Thompson, Hannah Penn, Emma Penn, Rylie Seawright, Sammy Seawright, Hunter Seawright, Austin McClellan, Magnolia McClellan, Rowan McClellan, Chloe Bowling, Olivia Bowling, Danielle Bowling, Finn Bowling.
Gary will be remembered for the love he had for his family, for his dog (Maggie), and also for his passion of traveling. His greatest pride was his grandchildren, and he always made sure to let everyone know that they were the light of his life.
Gary loved all things automotive, and he had a larger than life personality and enjoyed making people laugh and smile. For those he loved the soft side was evident.
Visitation will be held at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas on Friday, July 10th from 3:00pm - 7:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5:00pm - 7:00pm.
A Graveside Service will be held at Flippin Cemetery on Saturday, July 11th at 10:00am with Bro. Aaron Lindsey officiating.
