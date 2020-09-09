1/1
Gary Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Marshall

Bull Shoals - Gary Wayne Marshall, 69, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1951, to A.J. and Ethel (Lynn) Marshall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Gary moved to the area in 2009. He enjoyed making leather crafts and making flies for fly fishing.

He leaves behind his son, Jamie Marshall and his wife, Tonja; three daughters: Jennifer Martinez, Julie Munson, Maryann Birmingham; his mother, Ethel Marshall; sister, Wanda Jarrell; eleven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, A.J. Marshall and sister, Margaret Martin.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please, if you have a story or a kind word to share, sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved