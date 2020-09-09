Gary Marshall
Bull Shoals - Gary Wayne Marshall, 69, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1951, to A.J. and Ethel (Lynn) Marshall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Gary moved to the area in 2009. He enjoyed making leather crafts and making flies for fly fishing.
He leaves behind his son, Jamie Marshall and his wife, Tonja; three daughters: Jennifer Martinez, Julie Munson, Maryann Birmingham; his mother, Ethel Marshall; sister, Wanda Jarrell; eleven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, A.J. Marshall and sister, Margaret Martin.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
