Mountain Home - Gary Neal Crouch, 69, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, after a long illness, which he endured heroically. Gary was born August 4, 1950, to Frank and Lizzie Crouch in Delhi, Louisiana. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business in 1972, determined to build a bright future for his family. Gary married Sandra (Meaux) Crouch in 1973, and together they raised 7 children. Gary enjoyed deer hunting, antiquing, exercise and weight-lifting, and showing Akita dogs. His hard work ethic made him successful as a State Farm agent, from which he was retired. Throughout life, Gary was an ardent seeker of truth. He was a convert to the Catholic Faith, deeply devoted to the Latin Mass, prayer and the Rosary. He was a passionate, loyal husband, man of conviction and integrity, a generous provider for his family, supporter of pro-life and the Church, and a prayer warrior for his family and the needs of so many.



He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra Crouch of Mountain Home, his brother Donald Crouch of Pierre Part, Louisiana, children Corey Crouch, Heather Crouch, Ashley Crouch, Wesley Crouch (wife Amanda), Anne-Marie Doss (Crouch) (husband Matthew), Mary Crouch and Anthony Crouch and 9 grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Roller Funeral Home 25 CR 27 Mtn Home, AR with Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Requiem Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1:30 pm at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 249 Dyer St., Mtn Home, AR. In lieu of flowers, Masses and prayers are gratefully accepted for the happy repose of Gary's soul.



