Mountain Home - Gary Leslie Potter, 70, of Mountain Home died Wednesday March 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Gary was born August 22, 1949 in Baltimore, Maryland to Jack and Colleen (Nestor) Potter.



While serving in the National Guard, Gary graduated college with his teaching degree in Special Education. He was heavily involved with the Special Olympics and became the principal of a school for children with special needs. Later in life, Gary began working in sales for the boating industry. Gary brought his family to Mountain Home in 1995 to become General Manager of E-Z Loader Boat Trailers. He was a loyal and dedicated employee for 25 years and truly had a love for his career and all of those that worked for him. During his time at E-Z Loader, Gary served on the board for NMMA and NATM and in 2019 received the first BTMA lifetime achievement award.



Gary is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Owens Potter; his children Scott Potter of Berlin, New Jersey, Dani (Brian) Dickert of Berlin, Rachel Langmaid of Conway, Arkansas, and Mitchell Potter of Lewisville, Texas; his sister Marleen Griffin of Catonsville, Maryland; and two grandsons Mason Potter and Cole Dickert.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home. Gary was very passionate about children and in honor of him, the family is requesting donations be made to the Backpack Food 4 Kids program through the First United Methodist Church in Mountain Home (605 W. 6th St., Mountain Home, AR 72653) or to the Autism Speaks Organization (www.act.autismspeaks.org). Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020