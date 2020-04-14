Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Thornburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Thornburg


1942 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Thornburg Obituary
Gary Thornburg

Mountain Home - Gary Thornburg, 78, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. Gary was born on January 10, 1942, to the late Juanita and Kenneth Thornburg in Fall Branch, Tennessee. He was 14 years old when his family relocated to Illinois.

Gary worked for John Deere in Moline, Illinois for 31 years. After his retirement in 1997, he moved to Cotter, Arkansas where he could enjoy his passion of fishing. Gary guided on the White River for Newlands Resort for a few years. He loved fishing, hunting and tying flies.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Edith Thornburg, of the home; two sons: Joe Thornburg of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Rich Thornburg of Locust Grove, Oklahoma; one daughter: Amanda Passmore of Collinsville, Illinois; two grandsons: Ian Crane and Fred Passmore both of Collinsville, Illinois; three sisters: Olivia Bolt, Dian Holloway both of Illinois, Fonda Newby of Crestview, Florida; and one brother: Phil Thornburg of Illinois.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -