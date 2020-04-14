|
Gary Thornburg
Mountain Home - Gary Thornburg, 78, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. Gary was born on January 10, 1942, to the late Juanita and Kenneth Thornburg in Fall Branch, Tennessee. He was 14 years old when his family relocated to Illinois.
Gary worked for John Deere in Moline, Illinois for 31 years. After his retirement in 1997, he moved to Cotter, Arkansas where he could enjoy his passion of fishing. Gary guided on the White River for Newlands Resort for a few years. He loved fishing, hunting and tying flies.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Edith Thornburg, of the home; two sons: Joe Thornburg of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Rich Thornburg of Locust Grove, Oklahoma; one daughter: Amanda Passmore of Collinsville, Illinois; two grandsons: Ian Crane and Fred Passmore both of Collinsville, Illinois; three sisters: Olivia Bolt, Dian Holloway both of Illinois, Fonda Newby of Crestview, Florida; and one brother: Phil Thornburg of Illinois.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020