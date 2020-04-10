Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Gassville - Geneva LaVerne Galloway DeVore, 70, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Mtn. Home, Arkansas. Geneva was born on November 13, 1949, to the late Julius Montgomery and Mary Francis (Mayfield) Galloway in Calico Rock, Arkansas. She was raised in Sunnyside, Washington.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, David DeVore, Sr., of the home; one daughter: Tina Ciesielski of Gassville; one son: David DeVore, Jr., of Gassville; and one granddaughter: Sarah Ciesielski of Gassville; one sister: Joy Galloway and one brother: J.D. Galloway (Ruth).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Mary Galloway; three sisters: Earlene and Clara and Ginger Galloway; four brothers: Hershel, Roger Dale, Glen and David Galloway.

Services are private.

Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
