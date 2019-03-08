Geneva Hopper



Mountain Home - Mrs. Geneva Jacqueline "Jackie" Hopper, 80 of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born May 5, 1938 to William Thomas and Mary Kathryn (Burt) Lindsey. On August 4, 1955, she married Merlin Hopper in Searcy, Arkansas.



Mrs. Jackie Hopper was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She could be described as a silent servant always willing to help someone. Mrs. Hopper enjoyed cooking, traveling and sewing. She was a member of the Mountain Home Church of Christ. Merlin and Jackie along with Lynn and Joyce Hopper were founders of Hopper Termite Control.



Mrs. Jackie Hopper is survived by two sons, Mark Hopper (Julee) of Mountain Home, Alan Hopper of Dallas, Texas, three grandchildren, Cole Hopper (Michelle), Conner Hopper (Claire) and Cameron Hopper, one brother, Phineas Lindsey, three sisters, Katy Latimer, Kathy Metz and Sharon Callaway. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Hopper, two brothers, and four sisters.



Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Mountain Home Church of Christ with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Ken Burton officiating. Burial will be in Sidon Cemetery in Rosebud, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Children's Home, Inc. in Paragould, the Alzheimer's Foundation, or the Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary