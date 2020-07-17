1/
George Askins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Askins

Henderson - Mr. George Askins, 80, of Henderson, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born November 4, 1939 in Sycamore, Illinois to Gilbert and Irene (Tedford) Askins. He served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne and retired to the area in 1995. He was also a member of the local Elks Lodge, enjoyed being outdoors, being active, and socializing.

George is survived by two sons: Mike (Kathy) LaVigne and Dan (Margaret) LaVigne; two daughters: Lynn LaVigne and Dawn (Brad) Montgomery; eight grandchildren: Abigail, Alyse, Candice, Patrick, Shannon, Jessica, Chance, and Everett; several great-grandchildren, and one sister Jean Keister. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and grandson: Bradley Montgomery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved