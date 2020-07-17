George Askins
Henderson - Mr. George Askins, 80, of Henderson, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born November 4, 1939 in Sycamore, Illinois to Gilbert and Irene (Tedford) Askins. He served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne and retired to the area in 1995. He was also a member of the local Elks Lodge, enjoyed being outdoors, being active, and socializing.
George is survived by two sons: Mike (Kathy) LaVigne and Dan (Margaret) LaVigne; two daughters: Lynn LaVigne and Dawn (Brad) Montgomery; eight grandchildren: Abigail, Alyse, Candice, Patrick, Shannon, Jessica, Chance, and Everett; several great-grandchildren, and one sister Jean Keister. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and grandson: Bradley Montgomery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
.