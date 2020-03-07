|
|
George Britton
Oakland - Mr. George Edward Britton, age 78, of Oakland passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born November 3, 1941 to Albert and Evangeline (Dutlinger) Britton.
Mr. Britton enjoyed fishing, hunting and cooking. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Life Time Member of the VFW, Post 3246.
Mr. Britton is survived by his wife, Joyce Britton of the Oakland, one son, Gregory Edward Britton (Rhonda) of East Peoria, Illinois, one step-son, Fredrick Charles Krietemeyer, II (Anissa) of Kickapoo, Illinois, three granddaughters, Elizabeth Britton, Rebecca Summers and Lauren Krietemeyer, two sisters Pat Matheny and Kaye Bessette. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 16, 2020