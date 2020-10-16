1/1
George Edward Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Edward Baker

George Edward Baker was born in Mountain Home on December 14, 1926 to Walter Norman and Lela Pearl Davis Baker.

He passed away Saturday night, October 10, 2020 at Gassville Nursing Home after having suffered a broken hip, and then contracting the Covid-19 virus.

George graduated from Mountain Home H.S. in May 1945 and entered the U.S. Army. He served as part of the Occupation Forces in Japan until transferred to similar duty in South Korea. As a soldier in the 7th Division he was trained as a 37mm anti-tank gunner and later as an M.P.

After his discharge, he moved to Kansas City and worked as a machinist and electrician. On retiring, he returned to Mountain Home.

He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Audean Hammett Baker, two step-sons, and many friends and acquaintances.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved