George Edward Baker



George Edward Baker was born in Mountain Home on December 14, 1926 to Walter Norman and Lela Pearl Davis Baker.



He passed away Saturday night, October 10, 2020 at Gassville Nursing Home after having suffered a broken hip, and then contracting the Covid-19 virus.



George graduated from Mountain Home H.S. in May 1945 and entered the U.S. Army. He served as part of the Occupation Forces in Japan until transferred to similar duty in South Korea. As a soldier in the 7th Division he was trained as a 37mm anti-tank gunner and later as an M.P.



After his discharge, he moved to Kansas City and worked as a machinist and electrician. On retiring, he returned to Mountain Home.



He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Audean Hammett Baker, two step-sons, and many friends and acquaintances.









