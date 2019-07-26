George Krumsick



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for George James "Jim" Krumsick of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Word of Life Church, with Pastor Greg Ford officiating. Jim passed away July 15, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 74. He was born December 2, 1944, in Porterville, California, the son of George and Eula Clem Krumsick. He married Linda Hefley on August 28, 1964, in California and was a Pump Station Mechanic for City of Huntington Beach, California. Jim lived in Mountain Home since moving from California, in 1998. He was a member of the Word of Life Church and he enjoyed fishing, watching all kinds of sports. George is survived by his wife, Linda Krumsick of Mountain Home, AR; son, George "Jason" (Regina) Krumsick of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Kimberly Martin of Mountain Home, AR; two brothers, Robert and John Krumsick; three grandchildren, Nicole Frank, Christa Downing, and Melissa Clark; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Yellville, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to Bread of Life Kitchen. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 26, 2019