George Matthew Anthony Dreger



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Mass for George Mathew Anthony Dreger of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold as Celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Services will be 1:00 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019, in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas with Father Nazarus Maduba, officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Army Honor Guards.



George passed away April 8, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 98. He was born August 22, 1920, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Henry and Caroline Rolwes Dreger. He married Marjory Wiesman on July 26, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois and was a Plant Engineer for Security Columbian Bank Note Company. George was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. George lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chicago, Illinois, in 1986. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, was on the radio in Hammond, Indiana as a western music entertainer, was a life member of the NRA, a member of the DAV, was an Arkansas State Poet, and published author with two books in the library and 26 copyrights.



George is survived by his son, George Dreger of Mesa, AZ; three brothers; two sisters; and a grandson.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; five brothers; and two sisters.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary